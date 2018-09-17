Pulse.com.gh logo
Don't dwell on our grievances to campaign - NPP serial callers


Serial callers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region who expressed disappointment in the leadership of the party have sent a strong warning to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

They said the NDC shouldn't rely on their grievances as a political campaign against the NPP in the 2020 general elections.

The disappointed NPP serial callers are up in arms against the leadership of the party and the government.

They have burned every communication gadget the party procured for them for communication purposes.

READ MORE: Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones in protest of poor treatment

According to them, they sacrificed their resources to campaign for the party to win in the 2016 elections.

They have also warned their members region-wide to desist from further calling or texting into local radio stations to defend the government.

The serial callers stated that they fought for the party to win but they are still using their own resources to run the party.

The aggrieved NPP callers burnt their sim cards and recharge cards they claim they bought with their own money.

READ MORE: "You can go to hell" - Minister to NPP serial callers

One of the leaders of the disappointed serial callers, Kwabena Nyame warned the NDC not to use their struggle with the leadership of the NPP as a campaign message.

"This one happens to everyone, it happens everywhere. The NDC should tell Ghanaians what they will do for them and not dwell on our grievances. They should not use our grievances as a campaign message," he said.

