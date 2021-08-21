Don’t listen to Mahama, Ghana is not hard – NPP to Ghanaians

In a press conference in Accra, Yaw Buaben Asamoah, the Communications Director of the NPP said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer in the 2020 elections is just poisoning the minds of Ghanaians.

“We are not frightened of John Mahama, we know he cannot manage the economy, so we can’t let him poison your minds because if you’re sitting your somewhere and they keep telling you ‘oh it is bad, Ghana is hard, there is corruption, Ghana is hard’. Then sometimes, you think it’s true. So we have to speak back,” he told the media at a press conference on Friday.

He added: “We’re not frightened by John Mahama. We know he cannot give you a good education, we know he cannot give you good health, he will collapse NHIA. We know he cannot manage the economy. Interest rates, inflation will go up, growth will drop and we’ll go back to the IMF”.

He also noted the opposition NDC is criticizing the Agenda 111 projects by government because they fear it will cost them the 2024 elections.

“For open political purposes founded on the spirit of non-performance and incompetence, the NDC wants an initiative that is set to benefit millions of Ghanaians stopped just because it threatens their assumptions of the 2024 election.

“The NDC sees Agenda 111 as a game-changer to defeat their archaic model of regime change every eight years. They are afraid we will break the eight. Agenda 111 complements major reforms in the health sector”.