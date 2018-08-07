Pulse.com.gh logo
Don't panic over Mahama's return - Obiri Boahen to NPP


The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opened nominations for its flagbearer position for the 2020 general elections. The National Congress to elect the flagbearer will be held on December, 7.

Ex-Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has urged supporters of the NPP not to panic over the likely return of John Mahama.

He said the in the likely event that the NDC elects John Mahama to contest on their ticket in 2020, it is a cause for joy for Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

“Now that Mahama is coming as NDC flag bearer or Sylvester Mensah or Prof. Joshua Alabi or Dr. Spio Ekow Garbrah, I don’t think that the NPP should be distracted at all", he said.

"They shouldn’t panic or shake at all. The NPP as a party with Nana Addo are doing well, honestly. There may be one or two mistakes somewhere because it is a human institution", he added.

Obiri Boahen also commented on the recent controversies that have engulfed the Nana Addo government.

"At one corner, you hear that the President said I was misled yes, it is a human institution. At another point you will hear …When you are doing politics, you should eliminate ourselves from a certain position. They [NPP] should just allow the opposition to continue to air their views but they shouldn’t get distracted at all. They should stay focused on the good work they are doing”, he stressed.

Commenting further, he said while the NDC may be thinking about the next election, it is important for the NPP as a governing party to think about the welfare of the next generation.

