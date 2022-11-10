Don't vote against Ken Ofori-Atta — NPP to Majority Caucus in Parliament

He urged the leadership of the Majority Caucus especially the whips to ensure that no Member of the Majority Caucus partakes in this exercise by the Minority in Parliament. The leadership acknowledges that the Minister of Finance is the leader of the government’s negotiation team with the International Monetary Fund.

"Considering that the negotiation with the IMF is nearly completed, the national executive body of the party strongly believes that the removal of the lead person spearheading the negotiation may adversely impact the progress made thus far.

"It is worth noting that when similar calls were made for the head of Mr. Seth Terkper, the then Minister of Finance during the socio-economic turbulence under the erstwhile Mahama administration in 2015, the NDC-led Majority caucus objected to those calls and rose to the defence of Mr. Terkper, a clear indication that the NDC lacks credibility on this matter," the statement said.

Pulse Ghana

"Accordingly, neither the NPP nor its Members of Parliament will lend its support to this mischievous move by the NDC legislators as it is one of their many ill-motivated and self-serving but unpatriotic moves to sabotage the NPP government and frustrate the administration of the country."

About 80 MPs on the Majority side mounted pressure on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Ken Ofori-Atta from office in light of the country's current economic situation which has compelled the government to seek support from the IMF.

The NPP MPs said several efforts to have the government address the plights of their constituents about the ailing economy had proven futile and voiced their disquiet while demanding the head of the two Ministers.

The MPs are convinced that sacking Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen will help restore confidence in Ghana's economy.