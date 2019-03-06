According to him, this is the best way to force the hand of political parties to disband their various militia groups.

Mr. Asante-Apeatu made the appeal when he testified before the Emile Short Commission on Tuesday.

“It is my firm belief that if all of us say whoever has a vigilante group in this political party, ‘we are not going to vote for you’, you won’t get that power [to continue to sponsor the groups],” he said.

“I am sure if we all do that, it will make the work of the police much easier because what we are seeing now if it metamorphoses into another stage, it will be so difficult to reverse it."

This comes after the IGP previously called on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition (NDC) to disband all vigilante groups they are associated with.

He said vigilantism in Ghana is “politically motivated” and urged the various political parties to denounce their militia groups.

Meanwhile, Mr. Asante-Apeatu also criticised the conduct of National Security operatives during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

According to him, the conduct of the National Security personnel deployed for the by-election leaves much to be desired.

“This commission has brought a lot of things to the fore so many things and lessons we are learning from. [I will take some actions]. I think there are some other things that went wrong. The way the operations were conducted leaves much to be desired,” the IGP said.

He further revealed that he had no knowledge of the SWAT operations during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

“I did not know about it,” Mr Asante-Apeatu told the Emile Short Commission when asked if his office had prior knowledge about the operations of the masked men on the said day.