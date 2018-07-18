Pulse.com.gh logo
Dr. Ayine sues IGP and Controller and Accountant General


Double Salary Saga



Dr Ayine sues IGP, Controller

Dr Ayine sues IGP, Controller

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dr. Dominic Ayine has sued the Inspector General of Police and the Controller and Accountant's General over claims that he received double salary under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

In a suit filed at an Accra High Court, the former deputy Attorney General is praying the court to restrain the police from any arrest till the case has been determined.

READ ALSO: I was underpaid - Haruna Iddrisu

According to Dr. Ayine, the police CID exceeded its investigative powers when it failed to provide any evidence of alleged double payment and also failed to show probable or reasonable cause of action that he was paid the said amount during questioning upon his arrest.



Dr Ayine sues IGP, Controller

 

A number of ministers and deputy ministers who served under then President John Dramani Mahama and his NDC government (2012- 2016) were investigated by the police for allegedly collecting double salaries – some for about four years.

The CID have confirmed that the findings of the investigations on nine of the embattled MPs have been forwarded to the Attorney General for advice. A source at the police CID indicated that the findings by the CID are revealing and possible prosecution is expected.

Dr. Ayine argued that his arrest by the police CID in connection with the matter, is a clear violation of his human rights.

