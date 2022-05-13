Dr. Bawumia has my support – Chief of Staff

She described the 'economic whizz-kid' as “a great Vice President" who discharges his work diligently.

“He is the Vice President. He has always been very active,” she said.

The Chief of Staff went on to say that Dr. Bawumia is not a ceremonial Vice President, adding, “he is contributing to realisation of the vision of President Akufo-Addo,".

The Chief of Staff did not give a streightforward answer when she was asked about her opinion of Vice President taking over from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President of Ghana.

To her, if the New Patriotic Party’s delegates recognise Dr. Bawumia’s accomplishments, she believes it is up to them to decide whether he is qualified to take over from President Akufo-Addo.

She noted, “certainly as a Vice President, he has my total admiration and support.”

Recently, the Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh stated that Dr. Bawumia will be the next President.

While addressing NPP Delegates during the conference to elect the constituency Executives over the weekend, he said his support in the presidential contest will be for Dr. Bawumia.

“By the grace of the almighty Allah, the Dr. Bawumia will be the next President of Ghana. The NDC are very wild this time, we don’t have any fight with them neither do we have fight with John Mahama, in fact we respect John Mahama and we will continue to respect him but you were once an MP, Deputy minister, minister, vice president and a president why, does Ghana belong to your father? You have done your part step down,” he said.