Dr. Bawumia has no roots in the NPP – Kwesi Pratt

Speaking on Accra based Peace FM, the veteran journalist said if anything at all, the Vice President can be considered to have CPP roots.

According to him, people like Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for example belonged to the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) and thus do not belong to factions in the NPP.

“If you take the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia he is not from Dombo neither is he from the Danquah. He does not come from [any of] the traditions. He is from CPP who has joined. If you listen to some of the NPP stalwarts, Bawumia’s membership card was given to him just because they wanted him to become Vice President. So for him, he’s not a Dombo neither is he a Danquah or Busia. He doesn’t fit into any of the categories,” the veteran journalist stressed.

Mr. Pratt’s comments comes after a leading member of the NPP, Hopeson Adorye made some controversial remarks at a keep fit walk for Alan Kyeremanteng in Kumasi over the weekend.

Hopeson Adorye referencing the tradition of the party, sought to justify why it is now the turn of Alan Kyerematento lead NPP.

He said Dombos (Northerners) have always paired with Danquahs and Busias as running mates in elections – a comment which has triggered heated debate with some labeling it as ethnocentric and anti-Northerners.