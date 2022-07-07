Dr. Bawumia is the right man to lead Ghana after Akufo-Addo – Sheila Bartels

Speaking on Accra based Starr FM, she said the Vice President’s quality in economic management will be of benefit to Ghanaians if he gets to lead the nation in 2024.

“I believe things can change and I believe the team is committed led by His Excellency the Vice President of Ghana. I absolutely love the guy. I believe he has what it takes. I am for team Bawumia 100%. I believe he has what it takes to be able to lead the team for us to chalk the successes that we chalked in the past. He will be successful.

“I knew him a little bit before he became Vice President but what I love soo much about him is his outlook…the forward-looking and the fact he appreciates that Ghana can get there with the right set of people and lead by the right person, we will get there.

“One thing I also appreciate is the fact that we all agree that the problems of Ghana today are not cultural problems, are not religious problems. It is not an issue of Ashanti of Twi or Muslim or whatever it is. It is a problem of ‘ye hia sika’ [We need money], we need economic deliverance.

“People need jobs, people need their businesses to progress, people need money in their pocket and that is really the problem of Ghana and Dr. Bawumia is the one who has what it takes”.

According to her even though the country was going through a challenging phase, she is confident that the NPP can turn the fortunes around in order to help its objective of ‘breaking the 8’.