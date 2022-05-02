Dr. Bawumia will be Ghana’s next President – Annoh-Dompreh

While addressing NPP Delegates during the conference to elect the constituency Executives over the weekend, he said his support in the presidential contest will be for Dr. Bawumia.

“By the grace of the almighty Allah, the Dr. Bawumia will be the next President of Ghana. The NDC are very wild this time, we don’t have any fight with them neither do we have fight with John Mahama, in fact we respect John Mahama and we will continue to respect him but you were once an MP, Deputy minister, minister, vice president and a president why, does Ghana belong to your father? You have done your part step down,” he said.

He said it is imperative for the incumbent MPs to be protected while the party plans to annex more seats.

“Today parliament has become very hot because we didn’t properly put things in order hence there were skirt and blouse voting in some constituencies but I want to say this in honour of God that from A-Z ,from Asuogyaman to Zebila in this country, polling station executives have realized that we have to protect the MPs. Some constituencies like Asuogyaman, Ayensuano that we lost, because for a long time in our body politics if you win the majority in parliament, the presidency becomes a bonus”.

Pulse Ghana

He asked the delegates to reward him by voting for his favourite constituency executive aspirants.

In a recent interview by renowned pollster Ben Ephson, he said it will be difficult for former President John Mahama to win in 2024 if he contests Dr. Bawumia.

He said on Asempa FM on Tuesday, April 19, "if Dr. Bawumia wins the flagbearership race, his running mate must come from the Ashanti region but if Alan wins, he has to pick a northerner who is a Muslim.”

"Mahama was lucky to pick a Christian as a running mate in 2020...it is no secret that the NDC would wish that Alan wins, it will be easier for them than Bawumia."