Dr Busia to be honoured on 40th anniversary of death

A public lecture will be held in honour of former Ghana Prime Minister Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia on August 28.

The event, to be held at the Accra International Conference Centre, will commemorate the 40th anniversary of Dr Busia’s death.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will deliver a keynote address.

Other distinguished guests include Ex-President H.E John Agyekum Kufuor, who will serve as the chairman for the occasion, and the Speaker of Parliament, RT. Hon Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, who will be a guest speaker.

Born July 11, 1913, Dr K.A Busia served as the Prime Minister of the Second Republic of Ghana. He was educated at Mfantsipim School, Wesley College, University of London and Oxford University.

The celebrated academic is noted for having been the first African student at University College, Oxford, where he also served as the first lecturer in African Studies. He later became the first African to occupy a chair at the University College of the Gold Coast (now University of Ghana).

Dr Busia was a founder of the influential Danquah-Busia-Dombo political tradition of Ghana, which currently manifests itself as the ruling New Patriotic party (NPP). On the ticket of the Progress Party (P.P), a precursor of the NPP, he won the Wenchi East parliamentary seat during the 1969 elections and was later confirmed Prime Minister, serving under Head of State Edward Akufo-Addo.

Aged 65, the bespectacled politician died of a heart attack on August 28,1978 in England, while in exile following a military coup d’état that overthrew his government in 1972.

By Fiifi Anaman