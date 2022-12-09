Dr. Duffuor will make Mahama sweat for NDC’s flagbearer slot – Ben Ephson

With former President John Dramani Mahama touted as the favourite, Ben Ephson said Dr. Duffuor will fare better than many people anticipate.

Sharing insights into the competition between former President Mahama and Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, he said, “Clearly Dr. Duffuor will give the former President a run for his money but he (former President Mahama) will emerge victorious. Former President Mahama will win the flagbearer race but he will not win by the 95 percent he won in the last flagbearer race.”

He argues the former President has already won the hearts of party faithful with some executives owning their loyalty to him, something Dr. Duffuor cannot break.

Ahead of the national executives elections of the NDC, former President Mahama has appealed for support from the general public.

The congress is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium where over 9,000 delegates are expected to converge at the stadium to elect national officers of the party for four years.

In a Facebook post, Mahama said "The party needs your support to fund this Congress.

"I am inviting 500,000 willing Ghanaians, NDC supporters, sympathizers, and friends to donate a minimum of 10 Ghana Cedis each to help us fund the congress. You don’t have to be a member of the NDC to donate," he said.