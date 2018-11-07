news

Acclaimed security specialist Dr. Kwesi Aning, Director at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for ordering the reinstatement of the dismissed Eastern regional director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) Fred Dzeni.

According to him, the order will restore confidence in public officials to expose wrongdoing.

He said he is proud of the President for his decision to reinstate the EOCO boss.

Fred Dzeni was suspended after he suggested that successive governments have often shielded their officials who are involved in corruption.

READ MORE: Prosecute your 'corrupt' officials first - EOCO tells gov't

He said the government must be ready to prosecute its own officials if it is really serious about tackling corruption in the country.

"The ruling government should be ready first and foremost to prosecute their own when the slightest incident of corruption is raised against the ruling government then they can also get the guts to prosecute the opposition," Dzeny expressed.

However, a statement signed by the Head of EOCO, ACP K.K Amoah (Rtd), said Dzeny acted "against the ethical and professional standards of the Office."

But Dr. Kwesi Aning said the regional EOCO was right in his statement.

"I am so proud of my President and this decision by the President has serious implications for the manner in which people act in dismay in atrocious manner seeking favours. The President cracking the whip in this instance will send signals to his Ministers and Appointees.

READ ALSO: Mahama, Spio, Bagbin and Sly storm Hogbetsotso festival [Photos]

"What powers did the EOCO boss have to do what he did? The Eastern EOCO Boss said nothing wrong. Amoah, desperate to protect his position double guessed and that was a terrible mistake," he said on Accra-based Starr FM.