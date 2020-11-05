The actor had threatened to deal with anyone that attempts to rig votes in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a campaign event, Dumelo charged NDC faithful to be vigilant because he was aware of some attempts by opponents to rig the election.

He said anyone who attempts to rig the poll will be caught and beaten.

However, after a backlash to the comments from social media, the NDC man has taken it back and apologised for it.

He posted: "I’m whole heartedly sorry for my comments in the said video. I’m a man of peace and will always promote peace. Let’s make Ghana and Ayawaso West a better place. #Idey4u

Check the tweet below