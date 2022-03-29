E-levy: Ghanaians voted for you to serve, not to punish them – Isaac Adongo to Akufo-Addo

According to him, passing the e-levy will impose more hardship on Ghanaians who are already struggling to survive. Due to the bad management of the economy.

The government, since late last year, has been making efforts to impose a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions, to raise GHC6.9 billion annually for national development.

According to the government, it has resolved to raise revenue internally instead of doing so from foreign sources, which have become almost impossible due to the country’s high indebtedness and negative ratings by several reputable international rating agencies.

However, the majority of Ghanaians, including civil society organizations, well-meaning analysts, as well as the opposition National Democratic Congress and other minor political parties, have been opposed to the tax.

Despite the widespread opposition, the government has remained resolute and bent on passing the e-levy.