E-levy: Ghanaians voted for you to serve, not to punish them – Isaac Adongo to Akufo-Addo

Andreas Kamasah

The Member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga Central constituency, Isaac Adongo, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his New Petriotic Party government to abandon the controversial e-levy, saying it amounts to punishing Ghanaians rather than serving them.

NDC MP Isaac Adongo

The lawmaker made the call while contributing to the e-levy debate on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

According to him, passing the e-levy will impose more hardship on Ghanaians who are already struggling to survive. Due to the bad management of the economy.

The government, since late last year, has been making efforts to impose a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions, to raise GHC6.9 billion annually for national development.

According to the government, it has resolved to raise revenue internally instead of doing so from foreign sources, which have become almost impossible due to the country’s high indebtedness and negative ratings by several reputable international rating agencies.

However, the majority of Ghanaians, including civil society organizations, well-meaning analysts, as well as the opposition National Democratic Congress and other minor political parties, have been opposed to the tax.

Despite the widespread opposition, the government has remained resolute and bent on passing the e-levy.

After a long break, the debate has resumed in parliament with Speaker Alban Bagbin presiding. All ringers are crossed to see if what will become of the Bill after the debates and voting by the MPs.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

