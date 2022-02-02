E-levy: NPP heads to Supreme Court to stop James Quayson from performing duties in Parliament

According to the Director of Elections of the NPP, Evans Nimako, they will employ the judicial process to stop the NDC MP from attending Parliament.

He also wants the Supreme Court to interpret Article 94 (2A) of the 1992 Constitution.

Earlier, the Cape Coast High Court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the Assin North constituency.

Justice Kwasi Boakye ruled that based on the capacity of the petitioner to maintain an action against James Quayson, the MP's challenge of his capacity was overruled and explained that its jurisdiction could be invoked in an election petition when the EC conducts a parliamentary election and declares the results of the contest. Thus, he argued the Court's jurisdiction was properly invoked.

Also, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, said he cannot declare the Assin North parliamentary seat vacant.

He said the matter in question is still sub-judice and has thus not been concluded by the Courts with competent jurisdiction on the matter.

But the NPP argued that a Cape Coast High Court has annulled the Assin North parliamentary elections adding that Quayson was not eligible to contest the polls.

"We are here for an interpretation of Article 94 (2a) because we have realized that going to court, at the High Court in Cape Coast and the Court of Appeal, the lawyer for the NDC MP for Assin North, has been raising the issue of interpretation of the article. We think that this has to be settled, and so today, we are at the Supreme Court to seek interpretation of Article 94 (2a)," Nimako said.

Speaking to Joy News, he said "In addition to this, we are also asking the court to injunct the gentleman not to hold himself as such. As we are aware, the High Court in Cape Coast has already given judgment and has given orders to the Electoral Commission to conduct fresh elections in view of the fact that the gentleman was not qualified when he applied to contest on the ticket of the NDC in the said constituency."