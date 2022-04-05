The President speaking to the BBC's Peter Okowche, said the government's strategies will offer the country the chance to recover from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, "In Ghana, the recovery programme we have is very credible and that is what is going to give us the opportunity to come out of this period a stronger economy, and it is that future we are looking at. The digital economy is emerging as the biggest economy in the country and for a long period, it has not had any tax at all, so it is important that it also comes into the net."

He added: "The world is going through very difficult times. Ghana is no exception, Nigeria is no exception. There is no country in the world that has escaped the ravages of COVID-19. What you need to look at is the elements being put on the ground that looks beyond the Russia Ukraine war."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, March 31, 2022, has assented to the E-levy bill passing it into law.

Parliament approved the bill on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after the minority staged a walkout.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta revealed that deductions will start in May this year.

He said that is the assurance he has been given by the Controller and Accountant General (CAGD) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), who will be the revenue collectors.