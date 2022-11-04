He extended his profound gratitude to the supporters of the NDC for the opportunity given him over the years to serve the party in diverse ways and levels.
Eastern Region: Prince Henry files nomination to contest NDC deputy communication officer
A communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prince Henry has filed to contest as the Eastern Regional Deputy Communications Officer in the upcoming elections of the party.
He said he is convinced beyond any shadow of doubt, the NDC presents a unique opportunity for each and everyone who believes in the ideals of the party to get on board with constructive contributions.
He added that he was running for the communications position because he wanted to revitalize the NDC and boost the party's support for the 2024 election and future elections.
According to him, with the preparations for the regional elections, the NDC will rely on every single individual, young and old to put their shoulders on the wheel and move the party forward.
Outlining some of his visions, he stated that his victory as the deputy communications officer will help the NDC reclaim power from the NPP in 2024, and promised to provide effective mobile communication to communities with information Centers so that they are not left out of party events.
