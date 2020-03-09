Asiedu Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito, said the claim by the EC boss that biometric machines needed for the 2020 general elections cannot be true.

He said Jean Mensa has been exposed by the manufacturers of the machines after they wrote to them on its durability.

According to him, until the revelation from the two manufacturers of the registration and verification machines, the EC had failed to show evidence that the machines were indeed obsolete.

Jean Mensa, EC boss

Speaking on Accra based Okay FM, Nketia said: "We asked her for the reason for the purchase of new machines and she initially said that the machines are obsolete and that they cannot perform the function for which they were bought She again added that the manufacturers of the machines have made it known to her that they have stopped manufacturing those machines and that we cannot get spare parts for the machines because they have stopped the production of those parts..."

“...We wrote to the company that manufactured the registration kits and the company has responded to our request, saying that it is not true that their machines are obsolete but rather very strong and robust which will serve the purpose for which they were purchased,” Asiedu Nketia stated.

The NDC General Secretary further revealed that the manufacturers have given the assurance that they are ready and available to assist the EC fix the machines in case they are faulty to operate effectively.