EC finally cancels 17 political parties' certificates

Earlier, the EC served notice to revoke the registration of some 17 political parties in the country.

According to the EC, these political parties have no offices at the national and regional levels as required by section 15 (1) (Act 574).

Between May and June 2022, the EC embarked on a nationwide exercise to inspect the offices of all registered political parties in Ghana.

A notice signed and issued by the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, and published on Monday, November 14, 2022, stated: "Pursuant to the publication by the Electoral Commission dated 13th & 17th October 2022, the General Public is hereby informed that the Registration Certificates of the under-listed Political Parties have been cancelled in accordance with Section 15 (3) (c) of the Political Parties Law, 2000 (Act 574) effective the 1st day of November 2022."

It added: "The commission has therefore struck out the names of the above-mentioned entities from the list of Political Parties in Ghana."

Pulse Ghana

After the exercise, the EC invoked Section 15 (3) (c) of the Political Parties Act of 2000, Act 574, which mandates it to cancel the registration of Political Parties which do not have offices at the National and Regional levels.

Below is the list of the political parties affected: