EC funded many dormant parties to just cheer them at IPAC meetings – Mahama alleges

The former President, who is on a Thank You tour in the northern regions said this enabled the EC to veto major contributions by the NDC in the run-up to the elections.

“That is why Ghana we have continued to improve after any election because we do a post mortem of what didn’t go so well and what went well and then based on discussions we block those loopholes to make the next elections better.

“Often when we have done this, we have done under the ambit of a neutral arbiter, some respected person.

“I remember that under the last electoral commission the Azu Crabbe Commission was the one that sat and discussed issues of electoral reforms especially with regards to the register.

Pulse Ghana

“And so we had expected that after this election, concerning the controversies that had existed between our party and the EC, that the EC will come out with some neutral arbiter , put somebody we respect to listen to all of us and come up with a report and say that these are the suggestions that the political parties had made in terms of electoral reforms.

“Instead, immediately, the electoral commission went into a retreat with IPAC and there are a lot of small parties they have gone to resurrect, these parties didn’t exist before.