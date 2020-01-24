He said the Electoral Commission (EC) led by the Chairperson, Jean Mensa is being remote-controlled to compile new voters' register ahead of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.

The NDC and five other opposition political parties have kicked against the new registration announced by the Electoral Commission and have held two street protests in Tamale and Kumasi to express their disapproval of the move.

The EC's decision to compile a new voters’ register as well as upgrade its election management system has been met with opposition from the six political parties.

The General Secretary of the governing NPP, John Boadu, has called the bluff of the NDC following disagreements over the planned voter registration exercise.

He, therefore, dared the opposition party to boycott the registration exercise to demonstrate their seriousness.

"While demonstrating, they [NDC] are [also] motivating their people to go out there and register. So, the good people of this country shouldn’t be deceived by this deception. We are waiting for the Electoral Commission to come out with the days and plan for the movement of their machines and the periods for the registration exercise for us to get ourselves registered.

"If the NDC believes in what they are saying, they should boycott it when it gets to the registration date. Election or registration is not compulsory in this country," he said.

However, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe speaking on the development said the EC must tread cautiously since the move can plunge the country into chaos.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, he said: "To me, the whole thing appears to be something that is being directed from far… If you have a remote control of an issue – we know, we've been in these things for years – now, if the EC will not be bold and tell that remote control that this thing can spark problems because it’s been tried before and the previous Electoral Commissioners did not do it and they have a reason they didn't do it. Now, if the present EC wants to force its way, all I’ll say is that it has to be very careful or it'll seriously damage, sort of, the peaceful political dispensation that we have at the moment."