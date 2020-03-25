The immediate suspension of the compilation is due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to journalists after an Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting on Wednesday, the EC’s Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, said the commission is collaborating with health experts to decide on a more favourable date depending on the prevalence rate of the virus.

“We had planned to do the registration on the [18th of April] but because of the pandemic, we can’t do it on the 18th so we are observing what is happening around Ghana and the global issue,” Mr. Quaicoe said to the press.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with EC boss Jean Mensa

This announcement was expected following earlier comments made by the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, after the meeting Wednesday.

He said the date for the registration was “likely to change depending on how it [the handling of the virus] goes.”