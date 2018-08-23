Pulse.com.gh logo
EC suspends replacement of Voter ID cards


Temporarily EC suspends replacement of voter ID cards

play

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has suspended the production of replacement voter ID cards.

The EC in a statement said, "The Electoral Commission announces, with immediate effect, the temporary nationwide suspension of the issuance of replacement voter ID card at its district offices".

Eric Kofi Dzakpasu, Head of Communications at the EC said the reason is to "enable the Commission to mobilise and retool its district Voter Management System (VMS), as part of its preparatory activities toward its scheduled 2018 online Limited Voters Registration Exercise".

READ MORE: NIA must use voter ID cards to register - Kufuor backs NDC MPs

In view of that, a new date for the resumption of the ID card replacement services will be announced in due course.

"Any inconvenience caused by this notice is very much regretted," Eric Dzakpasu said in the statement.

