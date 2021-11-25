EC to accept only Ghana Card for voter registration

The Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe said Ghanaians who do not have the Ghana card would not be able to register to vote because the law would not allow the use of passport when Parliament amends it.

He said "We are going to amend the law to incorporate that. What it means is that going forward, for anybody who turns 18 and wants to register, you have to come with evidence of the Ghana card to show that you are a Ghanaian and 18 years then we will register the person. You can’t use your passport or guarantors when the law is amended."

The EC also held an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to discuss the document further but the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was, however, not present.