According to the election management body, it had already reached a consensus with the political parties and was waiting for an amendment of the registration laws by Parliament to give legal backing to the move.
EC to accept only Ghana Card for voter registration
The Electoral Commission (EC) has proposed the adoption of the Ghana Card as the only proof of citizenship ahead of the next voter registration exercise.
The Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe said Ghanaians who do not have the Ghana card would not be able to register to vote because the law would not allow the use of passport when Parliament amends it.
He said "We are going to amend the law to incorporate that. What it means is that going forward, for anybody who turns 18 and wants to register, you have to come with evidence of the Ghana card to show that you are a Ghanaian and 18 years then we will register the person. You can’t use your passport or guarantors when the law is amended."
The EC also held an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to discuss the document further but the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was, however, not present.
Article 51 of the 1992 Constitution grants the EC the power to, by constitutional instrument, make regulations for the effective performance of its functions, and in particular, for the registration of voters, the conduct of public elections, and referenda.
