“We express our regret for our inability to declare the results at 5pm on Tuesday as planned. The unexpected rains and some of the challenges we experienced at the Collation Centre made it difficult to declare the results as expected. We are hoping that, in the early hours of today, we will receive two additional results and will thereafter be able to make the declaration today,” she said at a mid-night press conference in Accra.

She added: “As we speak, the Commission has received 14 out of the 16 regional results. We have the national Collation Centre where we have had representatives of the various political parties since yesterday.

“As the results come in, the party representatives review them against what they themselves have received from the regions and once they are satisfied that the results that have come to us from the regions are a true reflection of what they have received, they then append their signatures to it before the results are brought to my attention.

“As Returning Officer of the 2020 presidential election, I then certify these results. Out of the 14 results received, we have certified seven up to date.”