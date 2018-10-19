EC to form committee to implement ROPAA

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

The Electoral Commission has set up a committee to come up with a roadmap for the implementation of the Representation of the People's Amendment Act (ROPAA), 2006 (Act 699).

The law was passed in 2006 but past governments have given several excuses for the delay in implementation.

Some political parties have welcomed the move and supported a proposal that it should be piloted with the next district assembly elections before the general elections in 2020.

This comes after an Accra High Court in December last year presided over by Justice Anthony K. Yeboah ruled that the EC should lay the modalities for implementing the Act before Parliament within twelve months.

The five applicants, Kofi A. Boateng, Nellie Kemevor, Obed Danquah, Christiana Sillim and Agyenim Boateng are applicants and resident in the United States of America and sought a declaration concerning the 12-year delay in implementing the ROPAA.

According to the judge, the judgment was based on the fact that the applicants have the right to vote and are, therefore, entitled to be registered to vote.

The judge stated that if within the twelve month period, the EC is unable to implement the judgment, the EC would have to write to the court, within thirty days after the stipulated 12-month period, to explain why it was unable to do so, and a publication be put out to the general public to that effect.

However, some civil society organisations and political think tanks have welcomed the decision by the court.

The ROPAA provides Ghanaians abroad the right to vote.