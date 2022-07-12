RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

EC wants to create new voters register with Ghana Card as sole ID - Minority alleges

Evans Effah

The Minority in Ghana’s Parliament is alleging the Electoral Commission wants to compile a new voters register, using the Ghana Card as the sole requirement or identification card.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, told the press that, he knows of plans by the EC to introduce a constitutional instrument to compile a new register ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He noted that his side will kick against any attempt by the EC to create a new register.

Our understanding as we pick it up is that the EC is desperately planning to discard the 2020 voters register and replace it with a new voter register, which will cause taxpayers and the people of Ghana 80 million dollars thereabout," Haruna Iddrisu told the press in Parliament.

According to him, the challenges faced by many in acquiring the national ID card, coupled with the financial implication of undertaking a new voter registration means the country is not ready for such an exercise.

“... such an idea must be shelved,” he opined.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

