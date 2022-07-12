EC wants to create new voters register with Ghana Card as sole ID - Minority alleges

He noted that his side will kick against any attempt by the EC to create a new register.

“Our understanding as we pick it up is that the EC is desperately planning to discard the 2020 voters register and replace it with a new voter register, which will cause taxpayers and the people of Ghana 80 million dollars thereabout," Haruna Iddrisu told the press in Parliament.

According to him, the challenges faced by many in acquiring the national ID card, coupled with the financial implication of undertaking a new voter registration means the country is not ready for such an exercise.