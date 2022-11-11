RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

EC warns PNC to resolve internal wrangling or face permanent suspension

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has warned the People's National Convention (PNC) to resolve its leadership crisis.

People's National Convention
People's National Convention

According to the EC, the party will be suspended permanently if it doesn't resolve its internal wrangling.

Recommended articles

The EC said until the crisis is resolved it will have nothing to do with the political party.

The election management body in a letter signed by a Deputy Chairman of the Commission, Samuel Tettey, said: "I wish to inform you that, the Commission has decided to suspend all engagements with your Party until the leadership crisis is resolved."

The letter followed a request by the National Chairman of the PNC for the Commission not to supervise the purported internal elections as agreed in a roadmap made public in a statement by General Secretary Janet Asana Nabla.

With the roadmap, the PNC had planned to start its reorganisation toward the 2024 elections in October.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu and Ken Ofori-Atta

We all support Ofori-Atta's sacking — Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Kofi Bentil

#KuMePreko Demo: Address citizen's concerns and look beyond the numbers – Kofi Bentil to government

President Akufo-Addo

Calls for Akufo-Addo to resign is laughable – NPP to Ghanaians

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Don't vote against Ken Ofori-Atta — NPP to Majority Caucus in Parliament