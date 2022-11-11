EC warns PNC to resolve internal wrangling or face permanent suspension

The EC said until the crisis is resolved it will have nothing to do with the political party.

The election management body in a letter signed by a Deputy Chairman of the Commission, Samuel Tettey, said: "I wish to inform you that, the Commission has decided to suspend all engagements with your Party until the leadership crisis is resolved."

The letter followed a request by the National Chairman of the PNC for the Commission not to supervise the purported internal elections as agreed in a roadmap made public in a statement by General Secretary Janet Asana Nabla.