Ejisu by-election: NPP MP for Kwadaso identified giving envelope to EC staff

The EC, in a statement, announced that it has taken immediate action and withdrawn the two temporary staff members while investigations are underway.

It further stated that the election management body upholds the principles and values of integrity, truth, and transparency.

"The commission upholds the principles and values of integrity, truth and transparency. These values are reinforced during the training of all temporary staff."

Six candidates, including three independent candidates, are vying for the seat declared vacant following the death of the Member of Parliament, Dr. John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.



