He expects the police to arrest and punish persons found culpable in the Ejura shooting incident.
Ejura: Nana Addo is happy with violence - Mahama
The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is happy with the violence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region that led to the death of three people and injuring four others.
According to him, security personnel has refused to act right in prosecuting the perpetrators of the violence.
Speaking to party members at the Frante branch in the Ejura constituency, Mahama said "In Ghana, police are the first to move in to deal with demonstrations. Military stays behind the police but in the video, I saw the military taking lead and started shooting immediately they got out of the vehicle."
He added: "The security personnel has become trigger-happy. We say impunity breeds more impunity. Impunity breeds criminality and violence. It looks like the President is happy with these incidents."
Violence at Ejura
Security officers made up of the police and military have been dispatched to Ejura to maintain law and order, following intelligence that the youth were planning to stage a protest to demand justice.
Following a clash between the security officers and the protesting youth, shots were fired which resulted in the death of the two people while others also sustained various degrees of injuries.
The police in a statement said its preliminary investigation shows that following the burial of Ibrahim Mohammed at Mempeasem cemetery at Ejura on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, some irate youth blocked the main Ejura Atebubu road, thus, impeding traffic flow and the security moved in with military reinforcement to quell the situation but the irate youth charged on the security officers with all manner of implements including firearms, clubs, machetes, and stones.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh