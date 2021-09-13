According to him, security personnel has refused to act right in prosecuting the perpetrators of the violence.

Speaking to party members at the Frante branch in the Ejura constituency, Mahama said "In Ghana, police are the first to move in to deal with demonstrations. Military stays behind the police but in the video, I saw the military taking lead and started shooting immediately they got out of the vehicle."

Pulse Ghana

He added: "The security personnel has become trigger-happy. We say impunity breeds more impunity. Impunity breeds criminality and violence. It looks like the President is happy with these incidents."

Violence at Ejura

Security officers made up of the police and military have been dispatched to Ejura to maintain law and order, following intelligence that the youth were planning to stage a protest to demand justice.

Following a clash between the security officers and the protesting youth, shots were fired which resulted in the death of the two people while others also sustained various degrees of injuries.