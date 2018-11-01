Elect a candidate who enjoys Rawlings support - Spio to NDC

news

Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, a flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has tasked delegates of the party to elect a candidate that enjoys the support of the founder of the NDC.

He said they need to vote for someone that has the overwhelming support of Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

Speaking on a campaign tour in the Volta Region, the former Minister of Trade and Industry said the NDC enjoys the support of the people from the region because of its founder.

“Is it not true that many of you here vote for the NDC because of the founder?", he queried.

“I’m not saying that is the only reason but I believe it is one of the most important reasons why you have always voted for the NDC”, he said.

Addressing delegates from the Ho Central, Ho West and Adaklu constituencies yesterday on his tour of the region, he decried the lack of respect some party faithful now accord to Mr. Rawlings.

“But I am sad today to say that some party stalwarts in recent times have disregarded Mr. Rawlings. In fact, the June 4th Anniversary, which forms the basis of this great party have not been attended by the former President, his Vice and some appointees over the years", he said.

In his opinion, the party would not enjoy the support of the region, if such a frost relationship continues to exist.

He, therefore, implored delegates to pick him ahead of any other aspirant in order to win the 2020 general elections.

Dr. Spio-Garbrah is contesting 12 other candidates for the slot to lead the NDC during the 2020 general elections. The party will vote for the flagbearer on December 7.