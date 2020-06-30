The NPP flagbearer talked about issues including the Electoral Commission’s voters’ registration exercise which begins Tuesday, June 30, and the deployment of military personnel to borders across the country.

“Let me state, without any form of equivocation, that these deployments are not in any way intended to intimidate or prevent eligible Ghanaians from registering to vote in December. They are there for their express purpose, which is to guard our borders. That is the limit of their remit, and they will not be permitted to stray beyond that remit,” Akufo-Addo said.

He also urged Ghanaians to partake in the voters' registration exercise.

According to President Akufo-Addo, it is crucial that both the registration exercise and the electoral process itself be conducted in an atmosphere of peace and security, devoid of intimidation and violence.

President Akufo-Addo also promised to put in place the necessary protocols ahead of the EC's registration exercise.

He also pleaded with all eligible Ghanaians to endeavor to register as the EC compiles a new voters register.

Ghanaians must ensure non-Ghanaians do not register in the voters registration exercise. (Register for only Ghanaians)

President Akufo-Addo says the registration exercise will be a peaceful one.

The NPP flagbearer says his government will not tolerate any form of misbeahviour from any peron or group.

