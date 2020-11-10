According to the party, in the 4th Republic, no government has achieved so much in industrialization like the current one.

This was disclosed by Nana Akomea, a member of the NPP's Communication Team to the press in Accra.

Akomea argued that under the Akufo-Addo administration Ghana has seen the most determined push to achieve an industrial economy since President Nkrumah.

“Even though we do not have a factory in each district, the progress achieved in industrializing Ghana by President Akufo-Addo’s government cannot be beaten, in the history of the fourth republic,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Company equaled what is currently happening to the massive infrastructure drive under Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

“Ghanaians, particularly the youth, must vote for this determined effort to secure for ourselves an Industrialized Country that produces and sell for exports and the local market, chocolate instead of cocoa beans, gold trinklets/ornaments instead of the raw metal, aluminum ingots instead of bauxite, cassava and potato chips alongside raw cassava and potato, yam chips alongside yam, processed pepper alongside raw pepper, canned tomatoes alongside the raw produce, fragrant rice instead of raw unprocessed rice, etc, etc,” he charged.

He continued, “This industrial push, coupled with free SHS and the systematic digitization of Ghanaian social and economic processes, will very much…secure for ourselves a country where no youth is uneducated, with a vibrant industrial economy and a modernized digital society.”

The Akufo-Addo government since 2017 has facilitated the setting up of factories, across the country, in a new determined, effort and plan, to deliver an industrial economy.

He said though Nkrumah did a lot of industrialization, it still looks insufficient and President Akufo-Addo is reducing those deficits.

“Therefore, President Akufo-Addo, in his determination to transform the economy of this country, to secure for this country all the benefits of a rich economy, promised this country that he would make another determined effort to industrialize this country, dubbing the promise 1D1F,” he said.

“This model has been carefully crafted so as to avoid the mistakes of the past, and to ensure success. This model and process are to ensure the factory has a great chance to succeed and to provide jobs, contribute to value addition to agriculture produce and generally to the GDP of Ghana, without undue exposure of taxpayers’ funds,” Akomea said.