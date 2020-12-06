According to the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, her outfit will work hard to declare the certified results within record time, so there will be no need for any political party or stakeholder to rush to do that.

She made the plea to the political parties and other stakeholders at a press conference organised by the Electoral Commission on Sunday, December 6.

She prayed the political parties especially to be patient and allow the Commission to do their job professionally.

“By law, the Electoral Commission is the only body or institution clothed with power and authority to declare presidential and parliamentary results. I, therefore, caution all stakeholders particularly political parties to desist from declaring results. We have indicated our intention to declare the final certified results in a timely manner, and we will do so with God being our helper. We, therefore, called on all our stakeholders to remain patient and leave the Electoral Commission to perform its functions,” she said.

Madam Mensa also noted that there will be no punishment for groups or individuals who go ahead of the EC to declare results, but urged the media not to be a medium for such conducts.

“There is no punishment [but] we entreat the public to disregard any such announcement because nobody has the power [to declare results]. Also, the public should condemn parties that fall foul of the law,” she added.

Meanwhile, the National Communications Authority (NCA) has also warned Media House against violating the terms of their licenses hours into the December 7 polls.

According to the NCA, media houses must comply with the convention of political parties not campaigning a day before general elections.

“In line with this, the NCA cautions all Authorisation Holders to cease and desist from engaging or participating in activities of any political party as established convention which prohibit political parties from engaging in political activities or campaign 24 hours before the elections due to be held on 7th December 2020,” the commission said a statement Sunday.