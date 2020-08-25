As it is getting heated between the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress both of which have been making all sorts of promises, all in a bid to win the hearts of the electorate, the minor political parties are also doing their bit.

The 2020 flagbearer of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, has stated among his campaign promises that dialysis treatment for kidney patients will be free when given the mandate as president of Ghana come December 7.

According to him, many Ghanaians lose their lives as a result of not being able to pay for expensive dialysis treatment, so his government will carry the cost.

It is a fact that the average Ghanaian cannot afford the cost of treatment in both acute or chronic kidney failure because it is expensive.

Patients are required to pay an average of GH¢325 per session for dialysis treatment (a patient needs at least 3 sessions each week) amounting to almost GH¢1,000 every week.

Hassan Ayariga said the cost of dialysis will be born by an APC government lead by him if voted into pwer.

"Building hospitals is not enough, we need to equip them. And we shall continue to give free dialysis to Ghanaians that need it. There will be free delivery and government will pay for every Ghanaian born in he country,” Dr Ayariga said at his acclamation as the All Peoples Congress flagbearer.

"Ghanaians are hungry but we prefer wasting money on toys like Land Cruiser. My government will not buy cars for any minister, you’re paid a salary use your salary to buy your cars, use your salary to educate your children,” he added.