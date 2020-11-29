As the country goes to the polls, she prayed for a resounding victory for her husband and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She has reiterated the NPP's 2016 campaign slogan "The Battle is the Lord".

In a Facebook post, she said he [Nana Addo] has "always left the Battle to you. This time is no different. We commit Ghana into your hands for this important week ahead."

However, Ghanaian actor and comedian, Kweku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, has challenged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's famous campaign slogan: "The battle is the Lord's.

Known for his Christianity-related controversies, KSM said contrary to the NPP slogan, the battle is not always the Lord's.

According to KSM, who is a hardcore atheist, people shouldn’t use the Lord to cover up their bad actions because they have the free will to make decisions that will make positive impacts.

He revealed this in one of his tweets on Wednesday, November 25.

He also stated that the outcome of the December polls ‘will be the result of our decision, whether it's peaceful or violent is in our hands’, adding that the Lord is tired.

"The battle is not the Lord’s. We have free will to use our conscience to make decisions. The decisions we make are ours not the Lord's," he tweeted.

"The outcome of the election will be the result of our decision. Whether it's peaceful or violent is in our hands. Lord abr3," he wrote.