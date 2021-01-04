Some women have made proven their worth during the parliamentary elections in their various constituencies.

Gifty Twum Ampofo - Abuakwa North
Gifty Twum Ampofo - Abuakwa North

The First Parliament of the Fourth Republic had 16 women out of the 200 MPs, and the Second, Third and Fourth parliaments, saw a slight increase in the number of female parliamentarians.

Theresa Lardi Awuni - Okaikoi North
Theresa Lardi Awuni - Okaikoi North

But in the 2020 general elections, provisional results show a slight rise in women elected to Parliament.

Gender empowerment activists have been calling for and committing to facilitating gender equity in representation in the House.

Zanetor Rawlings
Zanetor Rawlings

In the 2012 polls, 126 females contested for parliamentary seats.

Though some female parliamentarians crushed out, a few new ones have made it to parliament after winning the 2020 elections.

However, a few prominent female parliamentarians such as Barbara Asher Ayisi, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Hajia Alima Mahama and Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, among others, have lost their seats.

Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare - Techiman North
Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare - Techiman North

Below is a list of female MPs who won the elections to form the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Name Constituency Political party
Abena Osei-Asare Atiwa East NPP
Freda Prempeh Tano North NPP
Gifty Twum Ampofo Abuakwa North NPP
Dorcas Afo-Toffey Jomoro NDC
Tina Naa Ayele Mensah Weija-Gbawe NPP
Adelaide Ntim Agyeiwaa Nsuta Kwaman Beposo NPP
Mavis Nkansah Boadu Afigya Sekyere East NPP
Theresa Lardi Awuni Okaikoi North NDC
Ama Pomaa Boateng Juabeng NPP
Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare Techiman North NDC
Lydia Lamisi Adaku Tempane NDC
Rita Naa Odoley Sowah La Dadekotokpon NDC
Angela Oforiwaa Alorwu-Tay Afadzato South NDC
Hajia Lariba Zuwera Abudu Walewale NPP
Hawa Koomson Awutu Senya East NPP
Francisca Oteng Mensah Kwabre East NPP
Dakoa Newman Okaikoi South NPP
Cynthia Mamle Morrison Agona West NPP
Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyerr Agona East NDC
Ophelia Hayford Mfantseman NPP
Naana Eyiah Gomoa Central NPP
Patricia Appiagyei Asokwa NPP
Joycelyn Tetteh North Dayi NDC
Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei Akuapem North NPP
Zuwera Ibrahimah Salaga South NDC
Della Sowah Kpando NDC
Dzifa Gomashie Ketu South NDC
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Ablekuma West NPP
Adwoa Safo Dome Kwabenya NPP
Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui Awutu Senya West NDC
Agnes Naa Momo Lartey Krowor NDC
Lydia Alhassan Ayawaso West Wuogon NPP
Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings Korle-Klottey NDC
Hellen Adjoa Ntoso Krachi West NDC
Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo Shai Osodoku NDC
Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku Domeabra-Obom NDC
Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah Ada NDC
Sheila Bartels Ablekuma North NPP
Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, Awutu Senya West
Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, Awutu Senya West