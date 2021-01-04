Some women have made proven their worth during the parliamentary elections in their various constituencies.

Gifty Twum Ampofo - Abuakwa North

The First Parliament of the Fourth Republic had 16 women out of the 200 MPs, and the Second, Third and Fourth parliaments, saw a slight increase in the number of female parliamentarians.

Theresa Lardi Awuni - Okaikoi North

But in the 2020 general elections, provisional results show a slight rise in women elected to Parliament.

Gender empowerment activists have been calling for and committing to facilitating gender equity in representation in the House.

Zanetor Rawlings

In the 2012 polls, 126 females contested for parliamentary seats.

Though some female parliamentarians crushed out, a few new ones have made it to parliament after winning the 2020 elections.

However, a few prominent female parliamentarians such as Barbara Asher Ayisi, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Hajia Alima Mahama and Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, among others, have lost their seats.

Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare - Techiman North

Below is a list of female MPs who won the elections to form the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Name Constituency Political party Abena Osei-Asare Atiwa East NPP Freda Prempeh Tano North NPP Gifty Twum Ampofo Abuakwa North NPP Dorcas Afo-Toffey Jomoro NDC Tina Naa Ayele Mensah Weija-Gbawe NPP Adelaide Ntim Agyeiwaa Nsuta Kwaman Beposo NPP Mavis Nkansah Boadu Afigya Sekyere East NPP Theresa Lardi Awuni Okaikoi North NDC Ama Pomaa Boateng Juabeng NPP Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare Techiman North NDC Lydia Lamisi Adaku Tempane NDC Rita Naa Odoley Sowah La Dadekotokpon NDC Angela Oforiwaa Alorwu-Tay Afadzato South NDC Hajia Lariba Zuwera Abudu Walewale NPP Hawa Koomson Awutu Senya East NPP Francisca Oteng Mensah Kwabre East NPP Dakoa Newman Okaikoi South NPP Cynthia Mamle Morrison Agona West NPP Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyerr Agona East NDC Ophelia Hayford Mfantseman NPP Naana Eyiah Gomoa Central NPP Patricia Appiagyei Asokwa NPP Joycelyn Tetteh North Dayi NDC Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei Akuapem North NPP Zuwera Ibrahimah Salaga South NDC Della Sowah Kpando NDC Dzifa Gomashie Ketu South NDC Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Ablekuma West NPP Adwoa Safo Dome Kwabenya NPP Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui Awutu Senya West NDC Agnes Naa Momo Lartey Krowor NDC Lydia Alhassan Ayawaso West Wuogon NPP Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings Korle-Klottey NDC Hellen Adjoa Ntoso Krachi West NDC Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo Shai Osodoku NDC Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku Domeabra-Obom NDC Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah Ada NDC Sheila Bartels Ablekuma North NPP