Some women have made proven their worth during the parliamentary elections in their various constituencies.
The First Parliament of the Fourth Republic had 16 women out of the 200 MPs, and the Second, Third and Fourth parliaments, saw a slight increase in the number of female parliamentarians.
But in the 2020 general elections, provisional results show a slight rise in women elected to Parliament.
Gender empowerment activists have been calling for and committing to facilitating gender equity in representation in the House.
In the 2012 polls, 126 females contested for parliamentary seats.
Though some female parliamentarians crushed out, a few new ones have made it to parliament after winning the 2020 elections.
However, a few prominent female parliamentarians such as Barbara Asher Ayisi, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Hajia Alima Mahama and Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, among others, have lost their seats.
Below is a list of female MPs who won the elections to form the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.
|Name
|Constituency
|Political party
|Abena Osei-Asare
|Atiwa East
|NPP
|Freda Prempeh
|Tano North
|NPP
|Gifty Twum Ampofo
|Abuakwa North
|NPP
|Dorcas Afo-Toffey
|Jomoro
|NDC
|Tina Naa Ayele Mensah
|Weija-Gbawe
|NPP
|Adelaide Ntim Agyeiwaa
|Nsuta Kwaman Beposo
|NPP
|Mavis Nkansah Boadu
|Afigya Sekyere East
|NPP
|Theresa Lardi Awuni
|Okaikoi North
|NDC
|Ama Pomaa Boateng
|Juabeng
|NPP
|Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare
|Techiman North
|NDC
|Lydia Lamisi Adaku
|Tempane
|NDC
|Rita Naa Odoley Sowah
|La Dadekotokpon
|NDC
|Angela Oforiwaa Alorwu-Tay
|Afadzato South
|NDC
|Hajia Lariba Zuwera Abudu
|Walewale
|NPP
|Hawa Koomson
|Awutu Senya East
|NPP
|Francisca Oteng Mensah
|Kwabre East
|NPP
|Dakoa Newman
|Okaikoi South
|NPP
|Cynthia Mamle Morrison
|Agona West
|NPP
|Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyerr
|Agona East
|NDC
|Ophelia Hayford
|Mfantseman
|NPP
|Naana Eyiah
|Gomoa Central
|NPP
|Patricia Appiagyei
|Asokwa
|NPP
|Joycelyn Tetteh
|North Dayi
|NDC
|Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei
|Akuapem North
|NPP
|Zuwera Ibrahimah
|Salaga South
|NDC
|Della Sowah
|Kpando
|NDC
|Dzifa Gomashie
|Ketu South
|NDC
|Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
|Ablekuma West
|NPP
|Adwoa Safo
|Dome Kwabenya
|NPP
|Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui
|Awutu Senya West
|NDC
|Agnes Naa Momo Lartey
|Krowor
|NDC
|Lydia Alhassan
|Ayawaso West Wuogon
|NPP
|Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings
|Korle-Klottey
|NDC
|Hellen Adjoa Ntoso
|Krachi West
|NDC
|Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo
|Shai Osodoku
|NDC
|Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku
|Domeabra-Obom
|NDC
|Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah
|Ada
|NDC
|Sheila Bartels
|Ablekuma North
|NPP