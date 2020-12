In the Central Region, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 538,829 while Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 613,804 votes.

The remaining seven results are going through the certification process.

Bono East and Northern regions are the two outstanding regions to be certified and declared.

Here are the certified 2020 presidential election results for the Central Region.