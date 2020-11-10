He said the monthly payments of Ghanaian workers will cease under his administration.

Mr. Walker disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II in Accra.

“Should we make it, I have also proposed a bi-weekly salary policy. Payday must be two weeks. I see no reason why someone who is being paid GHS500 or GHS1,000 a month shouldn’t get half of it every two weeks, so they are relieved of their problems. There are people who have borrowed money before the month ends, and they can’t even pay their rent."

"There are those who have borrowed money to cater for their children in hospitals, and they can’t even pay the arrears. So yes, we are going to institute this policy that is done elsewhere in the world”, he said.

Mr. Walker also reiterated his vision of forming an all-inclusive government should Ghanaians opt for him.

He intimates that his vision for Ghana is not party centred, hence he will work with members of parliament from both NDC and NPP as well as other political parties who are Ghana centred.

Alfred Walker

“Each MP will have a bungalow which will be properly maintained by maintenance officers who will be employed by the government in the various regions,” he said.

Walker has stressed that Ghana needs a leader who is poised for development, therefore, he is ready to take the country to the stage where it can generate money and create its own assets.

“Ghana cannot borrow to develop, Ghanaian ownership should be our focus” he stated.