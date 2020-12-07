Mr Dumelo who is contesting incumbent Lydia Alhassan expressed his disappointment in the electioneering process.

“I am disappointed in the process. We do not have indelible ink here and they are allowing the process to continue, which is wrong. There should be indelible ink,” Dumelo said.

The actor and entrepreneur has asked the Electoral Commission to halt the process until more indelible ink has been provided.

“I suggest that they stop the whole process and get the ink before they continue. The indelible ink is the surest way to know that one has voted,” he argued.

The Electoral Commission and the NPP candidate for the area are yet to speak on the matters raised by Mr Dumelo.

Written by Yaw Tollo