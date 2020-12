Mrs Mahama was joined by her sons, Sharaf, Shafik, Shahid and Jesse at the polling station.

Former President John Dramani Mahama who is contesting on the ticket of the NDC shared the information on Facebook along with photos of his family and other close associates.

“Lordina and the boys voted at the Next Page Polling Station in Tse Addo, in the La Dadekotopon Constituency,” he posted.

Her husband John Mahama and their daughter Farida cast their vote in the Bole Constituency up north.

Election 2020: Lordina Mahama and sons vote

Election 2020: Lordina Mahama and sons vote

Election 2020: Lordina Mahama and sons vote

Election 2020: Lordina Mahama and sons vote

Election 2020: Lordina Mahama and sons vote