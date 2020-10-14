Both aspiring MPs contesting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency run into each whilst on a door to door campaign in the constituency. Despite the keen competition among the two, they interacted with each other in a very friendly manner.

Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan is the incumbent MP and she is seeking re-election on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party whilst the Ghanaian actor is hopeful to win the seat for the National Democratic Congress in the upcoming December 7 polls.

Social media users have been comparing the works of the two candidates in an attempt to win the hearts of their constituents, making the constituency one of the most talked-about in the upcoming elections, a reason why this photo of the two has gone viral.

See the posts below for what social media is saying about John Dumelo meeting Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan.