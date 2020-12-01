He said that is the reason why the former President is on a lying spree on his campaign tours.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking in an interview at Angel FM at the start of his three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.

"I remember that in 2016, he described the Free SHS policy as a dangerous one and that Ghanaians should not allow Akufo-Addo to come and destroy our educational system and the country with this free education. He even claimed that there are a lot of Africans countries that tried the policy but not successful with it," he said.

He said he is surprised at the fact that the very person (Mr Mahama) who claimed that the free SHS was not good now wants to be recognised as the originator of the policy.

President Akufo-Addo said he was surprised that a section of the Ghanaian population that wanted the policy to fail and for that reason they prayed that the students would not fare well in their final examination because of partisan political gains.

"Can you believe that people have that kind of attitude towards the development of our country that a whole generation of our people should fail because of politics? We thank God that he did not allow that to happen."

He expressed excitement that the outstanding performance of the first batch of the students had vindicated the policy, adding that with all its initial challenges, the result had shown that the policy was in the right direction.

Nana Addo and John Mahama

John Mahama, last week on a campaign tour disclosed that he started the Free SHS policy.

“We started the programme and the NPP came and continued it. Unfortunately the implementation has been very poor, and so it ended us in double track. I assure you my country men, that within one year, I will cancel the double track,” Mr Mahama stressed at Tuobong, a community in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region.

Mr Mahama is on a three-day campaign tour of the Region to galvanise votes in the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

He said when voted back into government, “All the Community Day Schools we were building, 200 of them, we are going to finish them so that all the children can get schools to attend.