He said the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama supervised over power cuts (dumsor) during his time as president, therefore, voters should not choose him.

Nii Aadjei Sowah said this on a campaign tour with the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo in the Ododiodoo Constituency.

“Don’t forget that there was a time when you called home to ask if you had lights at home. That was the period under the NDC. But at the moment, that is no longer the case because President Akufo-Addo has dealt with the dumsor menace.

“He has also slashed the electricity tariffs you are paying and so reject the NDC and vote for the NPP and President Akufo-Addo,” he said.

But, former President John Mahama had stated that he met dumsor as a president and he fixed it before exiting office.

John Mahama

Mr Mahama said that his government made certain that power cuts popularly known as ‘dumsor’ was addressed before the Akufo-Addo government assumed office.

“I tell you that, I solved dumsor before leaving power. But if the NPP says they did it, then they should show us just one power plant that they procured in addition to what we [NDC] did,” he emphasized.

He has challenged his successor, President Akufo-Addo to show proof that the governing New Patriotic Party ended the power crisis in the country.