Odamtten and nine others were charged with six counts of financial loss to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, among other charges, allegedly committed during his tenure as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema.

Scores of supporters of the NDC in the constituency massed up at the Tema Community 11 police station to demand the release of Odamtten.

The candidate was on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million.

NDC parliamentary candidate for Tema East, Isaac Ashai Odamtten

The youth in Tema Manhean also kept vigil on Monday night, and blocked the main road near the main station and burning spent car tyres in protest against what they said was an 'unjust arrest and intimidation'.

Meanwhile, the Tema East Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied accusations that its parliamentary candidate, Titus Glover is behind the arrest and detention of Odamtten.