He said the incumbent MP, Adam Mutawakilu of the NDC will lose to the Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor of the NPP.

Speaking on Accra based TV3, he said this will happen because of an independent candidate that is competing in Damongo.

Mr. Ephson attributed his prediction to the fact that, the lack of unity among the NDC caucus resulting in one of the members going independent, will largely affect the NDC in the constituency.

“Mutawakilu Will lose the seat to his main contender, Abu, because of lack of unity in the party at the constituency and also for allowing one of theirs to go independent which will affect the outcome,” he said.

Adam Mutawakilu who is in the 2020 parliamentary contest is competing with the deputy chief of staff Abu Jinapor.

Ben Ephson further predicted that, the NDC will lose the Nadwoli seat to the NPP.

"Alban Bagbin’s seat, Nadwoli North constituency will be taken by the NPP come December 7.”

However, John Mahama, flagbearer of the NDC has said that his party will win majority of the parliamentary seats in the elections.

John Mahama gave the assurance at a rally in Yendi as part of his tour of Northern Region.

Ben Ephson

He said when the NDC was in power, it put up a pharmacy block at the Yendi Municipal hospital, constructed 14 CHPS compounds in various communities in Yendi constituency, built a three-storey lockable stores building in Yendi to improve the economy of the people, a modern lorry park on the Yendi-Gushegu road, Construction of the Eastern corridor road, which gave the youth employment.

He announced that the next NDC administration will introduce the Big Push agenda to create employment, a manifesto that would convince Ghanaians to vote for NDC to win 60 percent of seats in Parliament.

He said the NDC government will establish a farmer mechanization centre in Yendi with 15 tractors, combine harvesters and other farming inputs for farmers and urged them to register for the tractors to plough for them and pay only after harvesting their crops.