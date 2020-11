She is expected to interact with various trader groups, fishmongers, and women groups in different constituencies in the region.

In a statement released by the NDC, the tour will be in 20 of the 34 constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

Check out all the areas and what she will be doing below

MON 9th, NOV, 2020

1. BORTIANOR NGLESHIE AMAMFROM

-Interaction with Artisans, Traders, Drivers at Amanfro

-Interaction with Chiefs and FisherFolks and

-Residents at Bortianor

2. WEIJA GBAWE

-Interaction with Artisans and Residents at Tetegu Durbar

3. ANYAA SOWUTUOM

-Interaction with Traders at Anyaa Market

-Interaction with Artisans,Tipper Drivers and Residents at Sowutuom

4. OKAIKOI NORTH.

1.Interaction with Traders at Lapaz New Market

2.Interaction with Traders at Kisseman Market

TUE 10th NOV, 2020

5. AYAWASO EAST

-Nima Market

6. AYAWASO NORTH.

-Meeting with Zongo Queens and Magajias at Maamobi

7. AYAWASO WEST WUOGON.

-Interaction with Traders at Santana Market

John Mahama and his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

8. OKAIKOI CENTRAL.

-Interaction with Abeka Market Traders

-Address a Mini Rally at Abeka Mantse Agbona

9. ABLEKUMA SOUTH.

-Interaction with Traders at Tuesday Market

-Address Fisherfolks at Chorkor

10. ABLEKUMA WEST.

-Address a Durbar at Mpoase

WED 11th NOV, 2020

11. ODODODIODIOO.

-Interaction with Traders at Makola, Fisherfolks at Gbese, Agbogbloshie, Yam Market and Timber Market

12. ABLEKUMA CENTRAL.

-Zongo Opinion Leaders and Traders

-Shukura Market Traders

-Address Takoradi Station Drivers

13. ABLEKUMA NORTH.

-Interaction with Traders at Mallam Market at Sakaman

-Interaction with Spare parts dealers at Darkuman, Komkompe

14. OKAIKOI SOUTH.

1.Address Traders at Kaneshie Market

2.Address a Durbar at Avenor

THUR 12th NOV, 2020

15. OSU KLORTEY KORLEY.

-Interaction with Traders at Adabraka Market

-Interaction with Artisans and Traders at Odawna Garages

-Drive through Tip Toe Lane and Address Traders at Mallam Ata Market

16. LA DEDEKOTOPON.

-Interaction with Queen Mothers and Market Queens of Greater Accra at Kama Center.

-Engagement with the following Association Leaderships.

(a)Garments and Dressmakers

(b)Beauticians and Hairdresser

(c)Barbers at GNAT HALL

FRI.13TH NOV, 2020

17. OBOM/DOMEABRA

-Interaction with Farmers at Danchira

-Durbar at Kwaku Panfo

18. AMASAMAN.

-Address Traders at 3 Junction

-Durbar at Amasaman

19. TROBU

-Durbar at Pokuase

20. DOME/KWABENYA

-Address a Rally at Kwabenya