Dr Bawumia who votes in Walewale did so around 9:30 am. The vice president is the running mate of New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The incumbent NPP faces stiff competition from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who have former president John Dramani Mahama and Prof Nana Jane Opoku-Agyeman as presidential candidates.