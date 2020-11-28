The seat is located within the Tain District of the newly created Bono Region and it is a safe seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 snatched the seat.

Out of the 12 seats in the Bono Region currently, the NDC has only one seat, that is, the Banda Constituency while the NPP occupies the remaining 11 seats.

The 11 seats currently occupied by the NPP are Dormaa West, Dormaa Central, Dormaa East, Berekum East, Berekum West, Jaman North, Jaman South, Tain, Wenchi, Sunyani East, and Sunyani West.

Prior to the 2016 general election, the NDC had three out of the 12 constituencies forming the current Bono Region, however, in the 2016 election, NDC lost the Dormaa West and Tain constituencies to the NPP.

2008 run-off

In the 2008 elections, the Tain constituency was the decider in the run-off.

The run-off election was so close that it could not be decided until the last of the 230 constituencies, the Tain constituency, voted after all other constituencies had been counted and certified.

Voters in the Tain constituency were not able to vote in the December run-off following some misunderstanding over polling.

The constituency was then scheduled to vote on January 2, 2009.

The former Chairman of Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Afari Djan, however, announced the results collated for the 229 out of 230 constituencies as follows: the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills 50.13 %, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo 49.87%.

2004-2016 MPs

In 2004, Joe Danquah won the seat as the Member of Parliament for the constituency on the ticket of the NDC.

He was elected with 16,328 votes out of 32,351 total valid votes cast.

This was equivalent to 50.5% of the total valid votes cast.

Danquah failed to maintain his seat in the 2008 Ghanaian general elections as the MP for the Tain Constituency.

In the 2012 polls, the Kwasi Agyemang Gyan-Tutu won the seat with 17,403 representing 56.05% whiles Joseph Ofori Amanfo of the NPP polled 13,035 representing 41.98%.

But the NPP polled a surprise in 2016 beating the NDC parliamentary candidate though the elections were close.

The NPP parliamentary candidate Gabriel Osei beat the NDC candidate with only 41 votes.

The NPP polled 14,569 thus 45.66% and the NDC's candidate Kwasi Agyemang Gyan-Tutu got 14,528 representing 45.54%.

Can Gabriel Osei maintain his seat or lose it to NDC that is poised to win the seat once more?

Will the tradition goes on or the alarm bells ringing for change happen in the Tain Constituency? Let us wait and see.

Analysis of results, however, shows that the NDC is gradually gaining ground there and Ghanaians are beginning to wonder whether the NPP will be able to hold its anchor in the constituency during the December 7, 2020, general election after losing the seat to the NPP in 2016.